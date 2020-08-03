STX Wins Domestic Rights to Untitled Kevin McDonald Legal Thriller Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

STXfilms has won the domestic rights to director Kevin McDonald’s upcoming untitled legal thriller formerly known as “Prisoner 760,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of the Motion Picture Group, announced on Monday.



The film stars Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.



As previously announced, STXinternational will also distribute the film internationally in the UK and Ireland after acquiring the international rights to the film last fall at the American Film Market (AFM).



*Also Read:* Elisabeth Moss' Paranormal Thriller 'Run Rabbit Run' Lands at STX Entertainment



The untitled film from 30WEST, Topic Studios, and BBC Films is based on Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s New York Times bestselling memoir “Guantánamo Diary” and tells the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds. Captured by the US government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far-reaching conspiracy.



McDonald directs from a script written by Michael Bronner, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Bronner is a screenwriter, producer, director, long-time journalist and former staff producer on 60 minutes. Haines and Noshirvani previously wrote “The Informer” for Amazon and the BBC, and have an overall deal with FX where they are developing multiple projects.



“We are proud to partner with 30WEST, Topic Studios, and BBC Films on this extraordinary and important true story,” said Fogelson in a statement to TheWrap. “The film features memorable performances by Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, who we have the pleasure of working with again, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Kevin has made a powerful and thought-provoking drama and a great legal thriller that we are excited to share with audiences in the US and around the world through our international distribution partners.”



Production on the untitled film wrapped earlier this year in South Africa. Cumberbatch produced with Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke for their SunnyMarch banner, alongside Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin for Shadowplay Features, Mark Holder and Christine Holder through their newly formed banner Wonder Street, and Branwen Prestwood-Smith. Bronner also serves as producer. Financiers are 30WEST and Topic Studios in partnership with BBC Films, which also developed the untitled project. Executive Producers are 30WEST principals Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin, Topic Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom, and BBC Films’ Rose Garnett. Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi are executive producing for Great Point Media, and Zak Kilberg and Russell Smith are executive producing for Convergent Media. Larry Siems and Mohamedou Ould Slahi serve as co-producers.



UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing on behalf of the filmmakers and represented the domestic sale with 30WEST.



