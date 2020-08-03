Trump to Sign Executive Order to Bolster Rural Healthcare, Telehealth

Global  
 

Increasing access to healthcare in rural areas is the focus of an executive order that President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Monday. Five people familiar with the planned announcement told Politico that the order will highlight a plan to create new ways to finance...
