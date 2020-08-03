|
Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and death
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The public is getting its first look at bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene the night George Floyd died in custody. For several agonizing minutes, Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother. Jeff Pegues reports. (Warning: Some may find this footage disturbing).
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd's final momentsFor several minutes, Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother.
CBS News
Donald Trump is the Mussolini to Putin’s Hitler, top Democrat saysWASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) joins fellow Democrats from the House and Senate to announce new legislation to end excessive..
WorldNews
Black man afraid to walk in his neighborhood starts movementAfter the death of George Floyd, Nashville resident Shawn Dromgoole posted to social media saying he was afraid to walk alone in his gentrified community because..
CBS News
What Has Changed Since George FloydAnd what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Artists paint the picture of Portland's protests
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Umbrella Man: Minneapolis suspect linked to white supremacistsThe man was pictured smashing the windows of an AutoZone store in the city during protests.
BBC News
Minneapolis says racist biker started the US riotsRemember that white guy who carried an umbrella as he smashed a store’s windows in Minneapolis while someone’s video camera rolled, two months ago as George..
WorldNews
Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Jeff Pegues American journalist
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this