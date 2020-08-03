Global  
 

Leaked bodycam footage shows George Floyd arrest and death

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The public is getting its first look at bodycam video from two of the Minneapolis police officers who were on the scene the night George Floyd died in custody. For several agonizing minutes, Floyd is heard begging for help and calling for his mother. Jeff Pegues reports. (Warning: Some may find this footage disturbing).
News video: George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death

George Floyd Case: Daily Mail Obtains Body Cam Video From 2 Officers In Floyd's Arrest Death 00:20

 Body cam footage showing the arrest of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody in late May, has been obtained by the Daily Mail (0:20).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Aug. 3, 2020

