Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navy investigating videos of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The videos are from a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Colin Kaepernick Colin Kaepernick American football quarterback

Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

 FORT LAUDERDALE — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019..
WorldNews

Investigation underway into dog demonstration involving Colin Kaepernick jersey at SEAL Museum

 The U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating an incident at the National Navy SEAL Museum in which the target of a military dog demonstration is..
USATODAY.com

Kaepernick shirt used as a target at Navy Seal event

 The US Navy Seals have launched an investigation after the footage from an event last year emerged.
BBC News
Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’ [Video]

Colin Kaepernick and Doctor Fauci to Be Honoured as ‘Modern-Day Human Rights Defenders’

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation has announced Doctor Anthony Fauci and Colin Kaepernick as recipients of its 2020 Ripple of Hope Award.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum Museum recording the history of US Navy UDT and SEAL teams and their members


Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

NBA live updates: Scores, standings as Monday's games tip off

 We're through the first weekend of seeding games inside the bubble campus in Orlando, Florida, and the NBA is well and truly back.
USATODAY.com

Florida gov. says he's encouraged by virus trends

 Florida has more than 490,000 coronavirus cases and around 7,200 related deaths. The state's seven-day average of daily reported deaths was 176, second to Texas..
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, July 31, 2020

 Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 death toll as hurricane looms; Students prepare for college after massive gift from businessman.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thevillagernyc

The Villager TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS: Travel advisory for NYC Tuesday with heavy wind & rain expected https://t.co/voacrzvkc6 44 seconds ago

amNewYork

amNewYork The city is expected to begin feeling Tropical Storm Isaias' wind and rain on Tuesday morning. https://t.co/lFoyyO67Ea 49 seconds ago

MFEnriqueBK

BCF RT @BKBoroHall: 🚨BROOKLYN: We're under a tropical storm warning from #Isaias, with potential for flash floods and sustained 40-50 MPH winds… 12 minutes ago

BKBoroHall

Eric Adams 🚨BROOKLYN: We're under a tropical storm warning from #Isaias, with potential for flash floods and sustained 40-50 M… https://t.co/WINbG0GEFH 33 minutes ago

MicheleScott12

Michele Scott RT @MSNBC: .@BillKarins reports latest forecast of Tropical Storm Isaias: "We now have 1,000 miles of tropical storm warnings that go from… 2 hours ago

WADDISASHEBA

HADDIS - BLACK LIVES MATTER - HARVICK IS GREAT RT @WSJ: Residents and businesses along the coast of the Carolinas braced for heavy wind and rain as Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to… 3 hours ago

NicholsClay

Nichols Silbersack RT @NYCComptroller: As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches, it’s a reminder that we must be prepared for superstorms. We need a comprehensive… 3 hours ago

ThePinkyPrince1

SCORPION 56 RT @mitchellreports: Tropical Storm Isaias heads north as it churns off Florida's coast @CatieBeckNBC @BillKarins @MSNBC https://t.co/C2z6J… 3 hours ago