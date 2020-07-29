|
Navy investigating videos of dogs attacking Kaepernick stand-in
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
The videos are from a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.
Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-inFORT LAUDERDALE — The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a K-9 demonstration during a 2019..
Investigation underway into dog demonstration involving Colin Kaepernick jersey at SEAL MuseumThe U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating an incident at the National Navy SEAL Museum in which the target of a military dog demonstration is..
Kaepernick shirt used as a target at Navy Seal eventThe US Navy Seals have launched an investigation after the footage from an event last year emerged.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum
Florida
