Cause of California's Apple Fire determined

CBS News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department investigators said Monday that the Apple Fire -- which has burned more than 26,000 acres so far -- was caused by a malfunctioning vehicle. CBS Los Angeles reports.
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
News video: Apple Fire burning in Southern California

Apple Fire burning in Southern California

 Cherry Valley is the location of this fire, burning near Riverside and the Moronga Reservation

