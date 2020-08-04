Global  
 

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m. EDT on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. (August 4)
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, slams South Carolina streets with flooding

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, slams South Carolina streets with flooding 00:46

 Isaias strengthened back into a hurricane Monday and devastated the South Carolina streets with flooding near Garden City on Monday.

Carolina coast prepares for arrival of Isaias

 In North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tourists and locals plan to hunker down for Isaias, which is expected hit land later Monday as a minimal hurricane. But..
USATODAY.com

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast [Video]

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:57Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East Coast

 Storm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands. The entire coastal region of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti is also under advisory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Middle River Bayfront residents prepare for Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Middle River Bayfront residents prepare for Hurricane Isaias

As Hurricane Isaias approaches the Baltimore region, people living along Chesapeake Bay in Middle River are preparing for what’s to come.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:49Published
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 3 9 p.m. update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 3 9 p.m. update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:08Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 3 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 3 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published

SpaceX has a 'go' from NASA to return 2 astronauts to Earth on Sunday as Hurricane Isaias threatens several Florida splashdown locations

SpaceX has a 'go' from NASA to return 2 astronauts to Earth on Sunday as Hurricane Isaias threatens several Florida splashdown locations · NASA on Saturday gave SpaceX a "go" to undock the company's first crewed space mission, called Demo-2, and land it on Sunday evening. · Hurricane Isaias...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Timescbs4.com

Bahamas braces for newly formed Hurricane Isaias

 New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News

