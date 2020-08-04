|
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m. EDT on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. (August 4)
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
Trump 2020 Stickers Slapped on Black Bears, Animal Rights Group Offers RewardPresident Trump has the black bear vote ... at least that's what someone wants you to think after a Trump 2020 sticker on a wild animals tracking collar. Help..
TMZ.com
CBS News poll: Biden has edge in North Carolina, tight race in GeorgiaA new CBS News battleground tracker poll shows Biden with an edge in North Carolina and a tight race in Georgia. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony..
CBS News
Urgent Care: March, April Saw Massive Decline In ER Visits
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Carolina coast prepares for arrival of IsaiasIn North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tourists and locals plan to hunker down for Isaias, which is expected hit land later Monday as a minimal hurricane. But..
USATODAY.com
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East CoastStorm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com
Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina Seaside town in North Carolina, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this