From Outsider to Insider: Karen Bass’s Unexpected Journey to Power

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
At every step in her political career, the California congresswoman had to be coaxed to run for a higher office. Now she’s a top contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate.
Karen Bass Karen Bass U.S. Representative from California

