Tucker Carlson Is Mad About Benghazi and Susan Rice Again (Video) Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday night with a lengthy rant about Susan Rice, who he referred to as “in the lead” for Joe Biden’s vice presidential slot. But he didn’t just go after Rice — he also brought up a favored conservative conspiracy topic, the 2012 attack on the a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, to make the case against Rice.



“When the US consulate in Benghazi was destroyed in 2012 Rice herself said something that was actually crazy. She blamed that attack on online video. Once again, Rice knew when she said it, it wasn’t true but she said it anyway,” Carlson claimed.



Then “Tucker Carlson Tonight” pulled up a series of clips of Rice — all from Sept. 16, 2012 — in which she said that the attack on the American diplomatic outpost in Benghazi resulted from a spontaneous protest that was in response to an anti-Muslim YouTube video, “Innocence of Muslims.”



*Also Read:* Seth Meyers: Trump Will 'Shred Our Democracy' If We Don't Stop Him Now (Video)



After the clip, Tucker got sarcastic.



“It was heinous. It was offensive. It was hateful. This video which dared criticize radical Islam. People saw this, they were so offended that they justifiably rose up and started shooting Americans. That was the implication in what she said,” Tucker railed.



“But Rice knew that was a lie when she said it. she knew the attack in Benghazi was not spontaneous. It wasn’t based in outrage and it was not staged in response to that or any other video. she knew that because her own intelligence reports made it perfectly clear. But it was an election year, and Rice said what she had to say.”



Tucker’s assessment here is off. Rice’s talking points about the video came directly from a CIA memo about the attack, and the video had sparked huge protests at American consulates all over the world.



*Also Read:* Seth Meyers Can't Get Over the Trump Family's Obsession With Hydroxychloroquine (Video)



Nonetheless, Tucker went on.



“By the way, the man who actually made the video, the ‘heinous offensive, hateful’ video, was a Coptic Christian. he was arrested after Rice’s appearances on television. He was jailed without bail. It was a purely political prosecution of the kind the rest of us reassure ourselves doesn’t happen in this country, but unfortunately, sometimes does,” Tucker claimed. “Whatever happened to that man? No one checked. We did today. Four years later he was living in a homeless shelter. His life was completely destroyed.



“Susan Rice has never apologized to him. Doesn’t appear to have even looked back. That’s a moral crime.”



The man in question, Nakoula Bassely Nakoula, was on probation for bank fraud at the time. He was jailed because he lied to investigators about the video, which was a violation of his probation.



*Also Read:* Colbert Opens Fascist Italian Restaurant For 'Trump's Secret Police' in Chicago (Video)



You can watch the portion of Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in which he complains about Benghazi and Susan Rice again in the video embedded up at the top of this article. Tucker Carlson opened his show on Monday night with a lengthy rant about Susan Rice, who he referred to as “in the lead” for Joe Biden’s vice presidential slot. But he didn’t just go after Rice — he also brought up a favored conservative conspiracy topic, the 2012 attack on the a U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, to make the case against Rice.“When the US consulate in Benghazi was destroyed in 2012 Rice herself said something that was actually crazy. She blamed that attack on online video. Once again, Rice knew when she said it, it wasn’t true but she said it anyway,” Carlson claimed.Then “Tucker Carlson Tonight” pulled up a series of clips of Rice — all from Sept. 16, 2012 — in which she said that the attack on the American diplomatic outpost in Benghazi resulted from a spontaneous protest that was in response to an anti-Muslim YouTube video, “Innocence of Muslims.”*Also Read:* Seth Meyers: Trump Will 'Shred Our Democracy' If We Don't Stop Him Now (Video)After the clip, Tucker got sarcastic.“It was heinous. It was offensive. It was hateful. This video which dared criticize radical Islam. People saw this, they were so offended that they justifiably rose up and started shooting Americans. That was the implication in what she said,” Tucker railed.“But Rice knew that was a lie when she said it. she knew the attack in Benghazi was not spontaneous. It wasn’t based in outrage and it was not staged in response to that or any other video. she knew that because her own intelligence reports made it perfectly clear. But it was an election year, and Rice said what she had to say.”Tucker’s assessment here is off. Rice’s talking points about the video came directly from a CIA memo about the attack, and the video had sparked huge protests at American consulates all over the world.*Also Read:* Seth Meyers Can't Get Over the Trump Family's Obsession With Hydroxychloroquine (Video)Nonetheless, Tucker went on.“By the way, the man who actually made the video, the ‘heinous offensive, hateful’ video, was a Coptic Christian. he was arrested after Rice’s appearances on television. He was jailed without bail. It was a purely political prosecution of the kind the rest of us reassure ourselves doesn’t happen in this country, but unfortunately, sometimes does,” Tucker claimed. “Whatever happened to that man? No one checked. We did today. Four years later he was living in a homeless shelter. His life was completely destroyed.“Susan Rice has never apologized to him. Doesn’t appear to have even looked back. That’s a moral crime.”The man in question, Nakoula Bassely Nakoula, was on probation for bank fraud at the time. He was jailed because he lied to investigators about the video, which was a violation of his probation.*Also Read:* Colbert Opens Fascist Italian Restaurant For 'Trump's Secret Police' in Chicago (Video)You can watch the portion of Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in which he complains about Benghazi and Susan Rice again in the video embedded up at the top of this article. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published 1 day ago A BBC cook's 'upsetting' rice recipe is stirring controversy online 00:58 A woman’s rice-cooking method has the internet — and even a few celebrities — up in arms.The controversy comes courtesy of Nigel Ng, a Malaysian comedian with a popular YouTube channel.Ng shared a video in early July, in which he reacted to a BBC Food video of a woman cooking egg fried... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tucker Carlson Goes After Former Pres. Obama for His Eulogy at John Lewis’ Funeral Calling Him a ‘Greasy Politician’



Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent part of his show going after former President Obama for his eulogy at late Congressman John Lewis’ funeral. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published 4 days ago Tucker Gets Mad At Elmo



Elmo, the beloved “Sesame Street” character, found himself victim of Tucker Carlson’s ranting monologue. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:00 Published on June 10, 2020 Lil Nas X slams FOX News over allegations he's 'inciting riots'



Lil Nas X has hit back at comments made by Fox News' Tucker Carlson suggesting he was "inciting riots" due to his support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this