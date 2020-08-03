Global  
 

Portia de Rossi Posts ‘I Stand By Ellen’ to Support Embattled Talk Show Host

The Wrap Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Portia de Rossi Posts ‘I Stand By Ellen’ to Support Embattled Talk Show HostActress Portia de Rossi, the wife of Ellen DeGeneres, supported the embattled talk show host on Monday after criticism of her show’s workplace culture intensified over the last week.

De Rossi posted a simple “I Stand By Ellen” image on her Instagram with a caption, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks.”

The longtime talk show host has faced scrutiny over the actions of producers at her daytime talk show, which have come to light in recent weeks as multiple former employees have accused the show of fostering a toxic environment, as well as specific claims of sexual misconduct against three producers.

*Also Read:* Former 'Ellen' Producer Says Host Was Aware of Abuses Amid 'Culture of Fear'

Last week, executives at Telepictures, which produces “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and Warner Bros. TV, the daytime talker’s distributor, launched an investigation with parent company WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third-party firm into the accusations of racism and toxic behavior made against the show’s producers. WarnerMedia issued its own statement Thursday promising “several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised.”

Degeneres herself apologized to her staff in a letter and promised to “correct the issues.”However, one former producer told TheWrap that Degeneres was aware of abuses and described a “culture of fear.”


To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks . #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬ . . #ellendegeneres #ellen #theellenshow #ellenshow #bekindtooneanother

 Portia de Rossi has urged people to "stand by" her wife Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations surrounding her talk show.

