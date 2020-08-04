Global  
 

‘The Boys’ Season 2 Trailer: Never Fear, Aya Cash’s Stormfront Is Here to Lead the Fight Against ‘Super Terrorists’ (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video released the long-awaited trailer for “The Boys” Season 2 Tuesday, giving fans their first lenghty look at Aya Cash in action as Stormfront, the newest member of the Supes of the Seven. Turns out the social-media savvy superhero is trying to take the lead in the fight against the “super terrorists.” Spoiler alert: Homelander does NOT love this new competition.

You can watch the trailer via the video above and this link here.

The first three episodes of “The Boys” Season 2 premiere Sept. 4 on Prime Video, with new episodes available each Friday following until the finale drops October 9.

*Also Read:* 'The Boys' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

Here’s the official description for the second season, which we already know won’t be the last, as Amazon has given “The Boys” an early Season 3 renewal.



The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.



The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Among the recurring cast members for Season 2 are Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito, who is returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

“The Boys” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

More to come…

