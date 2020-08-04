Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What to watch for in the August 4 Congressional primaries

CBS News Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A crowded Republican Senate primary in Kansas. A "Squad" member facing a rematch. Another chance for a candidate to unseat a longtime Democratic incumbent by running to the left.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kansas Kansas State in the United States

Will Tlaib take her primary? Who will win the Kansas GOP Senate race? What to watch for Tuesday's election

 Rep. Rashida Tlaib is facing a primary challenger and other races to watch during Tuesday's primary.
USATODAY.com

Today’s Primary Elections: What to Watch For

 Kris Kobach is competing in a Senate primary in Kansas that has Republicans nervous, and Rashida Tlaib is hoping to hang on against a Democratic challenger in a..
NYTimes.com

Kansas Senate Primary Has Arrived, and the Anxiety Over Kobach Is High

 Republicans worry that if Kris Kobach, a polarizing figure in the state, wins the nomination, it would pave the way for Democrats to capture the seat and perhaps..
NYTimes.com

Settlement overshadows anniversary of football player Braeden Bradforth's death

 Two years after football player Braeden Bradforth died of exertional heatstroke at a Kansas junior college, his mother continues to fight for change.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Local Matters: Tennessee to hold primary for Senate race Thursday

 On Thursday, Tennessee will hold the Republican and Democratic primaries for the Senate race. Natalie Allison, a state politics reporter for the Tennessean,..
CBS News

Poll shows Mitch McConnell with large lead over Democratic Senate rival Amy McGrath

 Independent polling firm Morning Consult shows Sen. Mitch McConnell with a commanding 53% to 36% lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump trying to control the FCC is a ‘disaster,’ says Sen. Ron Wyden

 Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s recent handling of Federal Communications..
The Verge

After Census Bureau Announces Early End to Its Count, Fears of a Skewed Tally Rise

 With 60 million households still uncounted, the bureau said it would wrap up the survey a month early. Critics called it a bald move to politicize the count in..
NYTimes.com

Squad Squad military unit size designation


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

A look at Biden's potential running mates: Kamala Harris, Karen Bass and Tammy Duckworth

 Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing back his decision on announcing a running mate, with interviews beginning next week. CBS News..
CBS News

Susan Rice on what she could bring to a Biden 2020 ticket

 As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden hones in on his pick for running mate, potential "Veepstakes" candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice joins..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender [Video]

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues. Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Clerks prepare for August primaries [Video]

Clerks prepare for August primaries

Clerks prepare for August primaries

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:21Published
Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid [Video]

Tlaib Slated To Lose Re-Election Bid

Rashida Tlaib is on the verge of losing her seat in the House of Representatives. Tlaib represents Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. She won it in 2018 after Rep. John Conyers retired. In..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this