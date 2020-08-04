|
What to watch for in the August 4 Congressional primaries
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
A crowded Republican Senate primary in Kansas. A "Squad" member facing a rematch. Another chance for a candidate to unseat a longtime Democratic incumbent by running to the left.
