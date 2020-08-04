Global  
 

Study: More Than Half of COVID Survivors Suffer Psychiatric Disorder

Newsmax Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
More than half of hospitalized COVID-19 survivors suffer from a psychiatric disorder after being released, a Milan, Italy, study found, according to the U.K.'s Daily Mail.
