Does the Supreme Court's DACA decision give President Trump more power?

The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.

