Does the Supreme Court's DACA decision give President Trump more power?
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Trump at the end of June by ruling against his effort to block the Obama-era DACA program. But could that decision have actually given him more executive powers moving forward? John Yoo, a law professor at the University of California Berkeley and former legal adviser in the Bush administration, has been advising the president on this issue, and he joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.
