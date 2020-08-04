|
Video shows massive Beirut blast
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Smart phone video taken by a man from an apartment in Beirut shows the massive explosion that killed at least 50 people. (August 4)
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
More than 50 dead, thousands injured in Beirut blastA massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people..
USATODAY.com
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent
One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:26Published
