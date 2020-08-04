Global  
 

Video shows massive Beirut blast

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Smart phone video taken by a man from an apartment in Beirut shows the massive explosion that killed at least 50 people. (August 4)
 
Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

More than 50 dead, thousands injured in Beirut blast

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people..
USATODAY.com
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

 'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent
One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut [Video]

One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

The explosion took place at the port shortly before 19:00 local time (18:00 CET) with a large cloud of smoke billowing over the city. Eyewitnesses reported significant damage.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:26Published

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut [Video]

Footage shows moment blast sends shockwaves through Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut with a number of peoplereportedly wounded and widespread damage being caused. The afternoon blastshook several parts of the capital and thick smoke..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Related news from verified sources

After Beirut explosion, Lebanon turns to St. Charbel

 CNA Staff, Aug 4, 2020 / 12:08 pm (CNA).-   At least one massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut Tuesday afternoon, which ignited fires and...
CNA

'I saw people flying': Eyewitness describes horror of Beirut explosion

 An eyewitness to the huge explosion that shook Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, shattering glass, toppling buildings and burying countless people under rubble, told...
CTV News

Large blast rocks port area of Lebananese capital Beirut

 Explosion comes in the week that a jury will deliver a verdict in the trial over the 2005 killing of former PM Rafik Hariri
FT.com

