Sen. Peters: Trump Administration Taking Steps to Slow Down Mail

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 2 days ago USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots 01:03 USPS Says It Has ‘Ample Capacity’ to Handle Mail-In Ballots The agency released a definitive statement about their ability to handle the election after President Donald Trump questioned its capacity to do so. USPS, via statement USPS, via statement Trump took to Twitter on Monday to say that the...