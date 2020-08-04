Sen. Peters: Trump Administration Taking Steps to Slow Down Mail
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () Sen. Gary Peters, R-Mich., who is fighting to keep his seat from being flipped after President Donald Trump won his state in 2016, believes the Trump administration is taking steps to slow mail service after Michigan approved "no-reason absentee" ballots.
