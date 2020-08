You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources $10 Million lawsuit threatened in TPD in-custody death



Adrian Ingram-Lopez died while restrained by police Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:43 Published 3 minutes ago Maryland Man Who Fired Shots During Charles County Barricade In Custody, Police Say



A Maryland man who barricaded himself in a home and fired gunshots at officers who were responding to a reported assault was safely taken into custody early Sunday, the Charles County sheriff's office.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Police: Teenage Suspect In Custody After Man Found Dead In St. Paul Alley



A teenage is in custody and a St. Paul man is dead after what police say started as a fight, Christiane Cordero reports (2:02).WCCO 4 News at Noon – July 27, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:02 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this