Florida Mandates COVID-19 Testing For Staff At Disabilities Facilities Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Group homes and other facilities that care for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities will be required to start testing staff members every other week for COVID-19 beginning Aug. 24, under an emergency rule issued late Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. πŸ‘“ View full article

