Biden Announces $280 Million Fall Ad Buy Across 15 States
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
By far the biggest reservation of the 2020 race by either campaign, it is a sign of the swift turnabout in Joe Biden’s finances since he became the presumptive Democratic nominee.
