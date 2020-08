US Sending Highest Rep to Taiwan Since 1979 Break in Ties Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The U.S. says Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days in the highest-level visit by an American Cabinet official since the break in formal diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei in 1979. The visit will likely create new... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this