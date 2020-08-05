Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Once homeless, Cori Bush wins Missouri primary

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Bush would be the first female representative for the House district as well as the first Black woman to win the seat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary [Video]

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

Cori Bush Defeats William Lacy Clay in a Show of Progressive Might

 The upset of the veteran congressman from St. Louis sent tremors though the Democratic establishment in Missouri and Washington, D.C.
NYTimes.com

Roger Marshall bests Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP race, plus other key takeaways from Tuesday's primaries

 Michigan, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Washington all held primaries Tuesday. And the results are still slowly coming in.
USATODAY.com

Primary Election Voters Start a Virus-Era Wait for Results

 In states including Michigan, Missouri and Kansas, mail voting was put to the test as some of both parties’ fiercest advocates for their bases competed for the..
NYTimes.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Donald Trump is the Mussolini to Putin’s Hitler, top Democrat says

 WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) joins fellow Democrats from the House and Senate to announce new legislation to end excessive..
WorldNews

William Barr: Trump's faithful protector – and a danger to democracy?

 William Barr was hungry. “Mr Chairman, could we take a five-minute break?” the attorney general asked Jerry Nadler of the House of Representatives’..
WorldNews

Alaska State Lawmaker Killed in Midair Collision, Officials Say

 Gary Knopp, a Republican member of the State House of Representatives, was killed. It was not immediately clear if there were other fatalities.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this