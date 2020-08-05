Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls to Re-Open Schools, Claims Coronavirus ‘Will Go Away Like Things Go Away’ (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Trump Calls to Re-Open Schools, Claims Coronavirus ‘Will Go Away Like Things Go Away’ (Video)President Donald Trump repeated his call to open American schools Wednesday, telling “Fox & Friends” hosts that the coronavirus “will go away like things go away.”

Host Pete Hegseth brought up a litany of debates around education — some of which were related to the coronavirus crisis and questions about reopening schools and some of which were not — which prompted Trump’s response.

“One of the biggest question marks for families and parents and kids is, ‘Will my children actually be going back to school? Could the plan that exists now change later?’ Teachers out there making demands like, ‘Take the cops out of the schools,’ and, ‘We need Medicare for all’ and crazy political demands that feel like extortion,” Hegseth said before asking Trump for “the latest” on his views of re-opening.

*Also Read:* Axios' Trump Interview Pulls Over 30 Million Social Views, Just 136,000 TV Viewers

“My view is the schools should open. This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away and my view is schools should be open. If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely, but almost — immune from this disease,” the president replied, adding, “I don’t know how you feel about it but they have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this.”

The president did not offer any further proof that the virus is going away. In fact, cases in many states have risen, forcing closures of non-essential businesses and the re-implementation of shelter-in-place guidelines. The current U.S. death toll stands at 156,000 and rising.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated Tuesday, shows children under 18 make up 7.3% of coronavirus cases. The CDC’s website said on July 17 that children under 18 made up only 2% of cases at the time.

Listen to Trump’s call into “Fox & Friends” below:



President Trump on coronavirus in schools: "My view is the schools should open. This thing's going way. it will go away like things go away, and my view is schools should reopen." pic.twitter.com/HbY3DsiuQP

— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 5, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Axios' Trump Interview Pulls Over 30 Million Social Views, Just 136,000 TV Viewers

Neil Young Sues Trump Campaign Over Use of Songs at Tulsa Rally

Watch Trump Pronounce 'Yosemite' as 'Yo-Semites' (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Receding' Even As Cases And Deaths Rise [Video]

Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Receding' Even As Cases And Deaths Rise

President Trump claimed the coronavirus is "receding" in the U.S., as COVID-19 cases continue to climb and schools scramble to deal with plans to teach students virtually and in person.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:07Published
Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:33Published
'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway [Video]

'First Son' Barron Trump Won't Be Returning To School This Fall--In Person, Anyway

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this

Thom_Sgt

Thom Sgt @realDonaldTrump @CNN America's Felon-in-Charge, our Leading Liar calls out others as fake. Meanwhile👇 >156,000 D… https://t.co/YyOsSwJDjj 3 hours ago

Diptanu_atheist

Diptanu RT @news18dotcom: Donald Trump wants to "open the schools." 🙄 https://t.co/Ljzf7HE8Xb 1 day ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Donald Trump wants to "open the schools." 🙄 https://t.co/Ljzf7HE8Xb 1 day ago

pc3244

Paul Cole while @trump demands schools open on time his sons school is pushing back its open until oct, he calls for less tes… https://t.co/Dc518UYatR 2 days ago

Kijack309

Karen🗽🌊🌊🌊 #Barronsnotgoing Open SmartNews to read 'Trump calls for schools to reopen—but Barron won’t be attending in-person… https://t.co/1Egae5bdLS 2 days ago

stylishstagin

Alicia A. Davis Open SmartNews to read 'Trump calls for schools to reopen—but Barron won’t be attending in-person classes' here:… https://t.co/9PixnV8SQp 2 days ago

FKAFernando

Francisco Castro @CNN MORE PROOF that when the POS @POTUS calls to "Open the Schools!" ⬇️ he is sending American kids into harm's wa… https://t.co/0qQtmFRwjJ 2 days ago

MissyMae531

Missy Mae So our children will be the guinea pigs but not his son???? But he wants ALL schools to open right!?!?As Trump Call… https://t.co/xazqbzqIhV 2 days ago