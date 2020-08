You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYC Unveils New Plan To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers



There will now be traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots



New York Tri-State Area to Impose Quarantine on Travelers From COVID-19 Hotspots The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have joined together to sustain the low COVID-19 infection.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published on June 24, 2020

Tweets about this