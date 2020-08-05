Issa Rae Got an Education in Ivanka Trump for ‘Coastal Elites': ‘The More I Found Out, the More Horrified I Was’ Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

“Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae says she had to learn more about the Trump family than she ever wanted to for HBO’s upcoming



“For me, this is kind of an education because I do try to avoid as much of the Trump family as possible. And Ivanka, in particular, I’ve always found fascinating — but not fascinating enough to listen to,” Rae said while sitting on a virtual Summer CTAM panel promoting “Coastal Elites.”



“So it took a lot to research,” she added, sitting on the Zoom presentation alongside her co-stars Dan Levy, Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever and Sarah Paulson, plus “Coastal Elite” writer Paul Rudnick and director Jay Roach. “And the more I found out, the more horrified I was. And a lot of that is expressed through the work.”



*Also Read:* Bette Midler, Issa Rae-Led Quarantine Comedy 'Coastal Elites' Gets Premiere Date From HBO



“Coastal Elites” is a 1-hour, 30-minute satire that “spotlights five distinct and impassioned points-of-view across the United States. When the shutdown forces these characters to cope in isolation, they react with frustration, hilarity and introspection,” per HBO.



Rae plays Callie Josephson, a “well-connected is a well-connected philanthropist whose prep school network leads her to the highest levels of government.”



“Coastal Elites” debuts Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8/7c on HBO.



