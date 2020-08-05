|
‘Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,’ Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Poulter's guide to PGA Championship 01:44
Ian Poulter provides a closer look at the challenges facing the players competing in the PGA Championship this week at TPC Harding Park.
DJ: Driver key to PGA Championship success
World number five Dustin Johnson believes a strong performance with the driver will be key to winning this week's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:48Published
Tiger: PGA different with no crowds
Tiger Woods believes the PGA Championship will feel different without spectators, although still expects an exciting week at TPC Harding Park.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:40Published
