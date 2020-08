You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Senate candidates in Kansas weigh in on reopening



Several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Kansas weighed in on reopening the economy during the pandemic. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:19 Published on June 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Roger Marshall bests Kris Kobach in Kansas GOP race, plus other key takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Michigan, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and Washington all held primaries Tuesday. And the results are still slowly coming in.

USATODAY.com 16 hours ago





Tweets about this