COVID-19 testing in US dropping, even as death toll rises

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
As COVID-19 infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, new coronavirus testing in the country is dropping.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ 01:21

 Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interview, Trump appeared to grow defensive and frustrated when questioned about the...

