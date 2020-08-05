|
|
|
US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
An in-depth look at the polls and what they can and can’t tell us about who will win the White House.
|
|
|
|
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz 01:59
[NFA] The Democratic presidential candidate plans to buy digital and TV ads in 15 states, including key battlegrounds and Republican-leaning states. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|