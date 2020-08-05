Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?

BBC News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
An in-depth look at the polls and what they can and can’t tell us about who will win the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz

Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz 01:59

 [NFA] The Democratic presidential candidate plans to buy digital and TV ads in 15 states, including key battlegrounds and Republican-leaning states. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stephen Moore weighs in on President Trump's executive action extending Covid-19 relief [Video]

Stephen Moore weighs in on President Trump's executive action extending Covid-19 relief

White House economic adviser Stephen Moore joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss President Trump's executive action extending Covid-19 relief.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 07:08Published
Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed [Video]

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on why Mueller's Russia probe failed

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin takes Larry inside his new book, "True Crimes and Misdemeanors," which examines the flaws in Robert Mueller's Russia probe and how Donald Trump ultimately triumphed.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 15:20Published
Daniel Drezner discusses Donald Trump's presidency and his book "Toddler in Chief" [Video]

Daniel Drezner discusses Donald Trump's presidency and his book "Toddler in Chief"

Author Daniel Drezner joins Larry King on PoliticKING to explain what Donald Trump taught him about the modern presidency in his book, "Toddler in Chief."

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 17:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden expected to announce running mate this week

 Our new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows President Trump trailing Joe Biden by six points in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the key 2016 swing states...
CBS News

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, CBS News poll shows

 According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by six points in...
CBS News

Biden has 71% chance of winning 2020 election against Trump, poll says

 Wednesday's poll is the first published by FiveThirtyEight since Kamala Harris was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate
Independent


Tweets about this

Arewapublisize

Arewapublisizeblog *US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - @realdonaldtrump or @vp ?* #Arewapublisize https://t.co/DaPvr9XdYn… https://t.co/ZDCr0BK8LX 3 days ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness RT @swissbusiness: US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden? https://t.co/pwaGDXnQWl https://t.co/HHtB0zlb52 4 days ago

collyerspol

Collyers Politics US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden? https://t.co/WZOIJFvGIr 4 days ago

JWCPolitics

JWCPolitics US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden? https://t.co/aEHLtX81uO 4 days ago

wisedemocratic

Don US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden? - BBC News https://t.co/zZRXZ5k3kV 4 days ago

seyedebrahimi_m

m_seyedebrahimi @JoeBiden US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?! By The Visual and Data Journalism Team BB… https://t.co/aZx6PN95rB 4 days ago

seyedebrahimi_m

m_seyedebrahimi @SecPompeo @teddyboylocsin US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?! By The Visual and Data J… https://t.co/DVdQItoHKD 4 days ago

seyedebrahimi_m

m_seyedebrahimi @realDonaldTrump US election 2020 poll tracker: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?! By The Visual and Data Journalism… https://t.co/ASm4PgZJLI 4 days ago