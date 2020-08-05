Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

E! Cancels Three Shows, Including ‘E! News’

The Wrap Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
E! Cancels Three Shows, Including ‘E! News’E! network has canceled “E! News,” “Pop of the Morning” and “In the Room,” a network spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The cancelations of the two New York-based entertainment news programs and “In the Room” come amid a broader restructuring and streamlining effort at parent company NBCUniversal. Studio production for the network will be re-centralized in Los Angeles going forward.

The cancellation comes a year after “E! News” was moved to New York in an August 2019 programming shakeup that also saw the pop culture news show moved from 7 p.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET.

*Also Read:* E! News' 'The Rundown' Celebrates 500 Episodes With a New Snapchat Show (Exclusive Video)

At the time, the network was pushing to expand its studio productions between to both Los Angeles and New York, an effort led by Tammy Filler, executive vice president and editor in chief of E! News, who joined the company in April of last year.

“In the Room” and “Pop of the Morning” were among a slate of five new programs added to the network’s offerings at that time. “In the Room” took viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth interviews and conversation around their latest projects, products, and passions. “Pop of the Morning” was designed to be the New York counterpart to the L.A.-based “Daily Pop” and featured. a panel of personalities giving hot takes and unfiltered conversations around daily entertainment news.

E! parent company NBCUniversal recently began making significant cuts to its television and streaming operations ahead of a major reorganization of the unit under Mark Lazarus, who was appointed to oversee the division earlier this year.

Variety first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

E! Orders Nick Cannon's 'Celebrity Call Center,' Female Plastic Surgeon Series 'Dr. 90210' – Watch Teasers (Video)

Kevin Hart Game Show Special 'Celebrity Game Face' Picked Up at E!

E! Online Redesigns, Moves from 'Glossier' Look to Highlighting 24-Hour News, Live Events
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged

At least three Beirut hospitals destroyed, two damaged 01:53

 Dr Mirna Doumit, president of the Order of Nurses in Beirut, said three of the city's hospitals had been destroyed in the explosion in the port area.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 4, 2020 [Video]

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Aug. 4, 2020

This week's Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:48Published
Full News Conference: TPD Chief Chris Magnus on in-cutsody death [Video]

Full News Conference: TPD Chief Chris Magnus on in-cutsody death

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. TPD Chief Chris Magnus gives details on a man who died in police custody early Tuesday morning, and shows footage of the incident from officers' body-worn..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 25:11Published
Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor Dies At 85 [Video]

Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor Dies At 85

Beloved actor Wilford Brimley has died. Brimley appeared on the big screen, in television shows, and on Quaker Oats commercials, for decades. Brimley died Saturday in St. George, Utah. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Three E! Shows, Including 'E! News,' Canceled Amid NBCUniversal Restructure

 E! News is coming to an end after three decades. The long-running entertainment news programs, as well as Pop of the Morning and In The Room, have been canceled,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

avery_merrick

Whiz Kid RT @TheWrap: E! network has canceled "E! News," "Pop of the Morning" and "In the Room" https://t.co/RZIIKWppkl 15 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap E! network has canceled "E! News," "Pop of the Morning" and "In the Room" https://t.co/RZIIKWppkl 17 minutes ago