Pompeo wants Iran arms embargo extension vote at UN
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. (Aug. 5)
