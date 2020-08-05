Global  
 

Pompeo wants Iran arms embargo extension vote at UN

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. (Aug. 5)
 
