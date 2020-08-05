Global  
 

Columnist on why Joe Biden should pick a Black woman for VP

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
It's no secret, Black Southern voters have largely supported Joe Biden during his presidential campaign. Boston Globe columnist Renee Graham joins CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero to explain why she believes picking a Black woman as his running mate is so important.
Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

 The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

