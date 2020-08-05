|
Columnist on why Joe Biden should pick a Black woman for VP
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
It's no secret, Black Southern voters have largely supported Joe Biden during his presidential campaign. Boston Globe columnist Renee Graham joins CBSN anchor Tanya Rivero to explain why she believes picking a Black woman as his running mate is so important.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden launches new ad aimed at black AmericansDETROIT (AP): Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on black Americans, urging them to stand up to President..
WorldNews
3 cases of COVID-19 detected among workers who sought access to Democratic convention site in MilwaukeeConvention organizers said those positive tests are not what trigger Wednesday's announcement that speakers, including Joe Biden, would not be traveling to..
USATODAY.com
Trump falsely says Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God""Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy," Trump said of his opponent in Ohio.
CBS News
US election 2020: Trump says opponent Biden will 'hurt God'"He's against God. He's against guns," Mr Trump said of his Democratic challenger.
BBC News
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is against God and against guns
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Tanya Rivero American journalist
Beirut explosion worsens political and economic crisis in LebanonLebanon is no stranger to turmoil and devastation. The country saw a bloody 15-year civil war that ended in 1990, but the massive explosion that devastated..
CBS News
Department of Homeland Security should be dismantled, former national security official saysThere have been growing calls to dismantle the Department of Homeland Security, as the Trump administration deploys federal agents to crack down on crime...
CBS News
UNC develops new social distance technologyThe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has designed a first-of-its-kind "Health Greeter Kiosk" that detects whether individuals are spaced 6 feet apart..
CBS News
Does the Supreme Court's DACA decision give President Trump more power?The Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Trump at the end of June by ruling against his effort to block the Obama-era DACA program. But could that decision..
CBS News
The Boston Globe American daily newspaper
We can’t skip steps on the road to a COVID-19 vaccinePhoto by Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty Images
The pharmaceutical company Moderna started the last, longest step in the process of..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this