15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ian Brock, a 15-year-old high schooler from Chicago, is offering coding classes through his organization "Dream, Hustle, Code." He also helps with personal development advice. His parents help him run the non-profit full time. Adriana Diaz shares his story.
