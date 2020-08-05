Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15-year-old starts online computer coding classes for kids of color

CBS News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ian Brock, a 15-year-old high schooler from Chicago, is offering coding classes through his organization "Dream, Hustle, Code." He also helps with personal development advice. His parents help him run the non-profit full time. Adriana Diaz shares his story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in shooting that police say sparked looting

 A Chicago man who allegedly shot at officers in an incident that police said prompted looting was charged with attempted murder late Monday night.
 
USATODAY.com

Are Racial Attitudes Really Changing? Some Black Activists Are Skeptical

 For community activists on the South Side of Chicago, words are insufficient, and an embrace of the Black Lives Matter movement requires caring for communities..
NYTimes.com

2 shot, over 100 arrested, 13 officers injured in Chicago violence

 CHICAGO - Two people were shot, more than 100 arrested and 13 police officers injured in widespread looting and vandalism that happened early Monday morning in..
WorldNews

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger in quarantine after violating COVID-19 protocols

 Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger has been placed in quarantine for breaking COVID-19 protocols during the team's road trip in Chicago.
USATODAY.com

Adriana Diaz (journalist) American model and journalist

Half a dozen states hit with derecho storm's hurricane-force winds

 Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois were hard-hit by a rare kind of storm Monday, a derecho, with winds hitting 100 miles per hour. Hundreds of thousands of people in..
CBS News

Mass Chicago looting leaves 13 officers injured, more than 100 arrested

 The mayor of Chicago is calling a wave of break-ins and looting overnight "an assault" on her city. More than 100 people were arrested and more than a dozen..
CBS News

Schools weigh safety over return to "normal" as fall term begins

 CBS News' Adriana Diaz reports on districts nationwide making calls on whether to return to in-person learning or stay at home amid COVID-19 surges.
CBS News

Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap

 Only about 5% of doctors are African American. A neurosurgeon in training shows Adriana Diaz how difficult it can be for doctors of color to overcome barriers..
CBS News

School districts face difficult decisions over how students will learn this fall

 Chicago just announced it is moving to remote learning for the start of the school year. Adriana Diaz speaks to a single parent in the Chicago area who is..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News [Video]

Sachin pilot to hold press conference at 10 AM tomorrow, Rajasthan crisis deepens | Oneindia News

Minutes after being dismissed from every office he held in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot tweeted, "The truth can be harassed but not defeated. It was the 42-year-old's first public comment in nearly two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this

NMarzlin

Nathan Marzlin RT @WSUBoonshoftSOM: Aaron Palmer, M.D., '16, a resident in neurosurgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, talks with CBS This… 12 hours ago

NeurosurgeryNM

Neurosurgery at NM RT @cybulski_george: Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap https://t.co/WowQy18Jlt via @YouTube. Proud of Dr Aa… 15 hours ago

LeighAnnWinick

Leigh Ann Winick Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap - YouTube https://t.co/ESSAOmeBzb 1 day ago

cybulski_george

George Cybulski Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap https://t.co/WowQy18Jlt via @YouTube. Proud of Dr… https://t.co/GMkWBmHWUn 1 day ago

WSUBoonshoftSOM

WSU Boonshoft SOM Aaron Palmer, M.D., '16, a resident in neurosurgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, talks with CBS Th… https://t.co/iZsEDwdBvd 1 day ago

profsafety2

profsafety Improving diversity in medicine could help close racial care gap https://t.co/i4stQzCdiL https://t.co/FER0KKg0ZO 1 day ago