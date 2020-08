Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: Susan Rice Was 'Lying and Spying' Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice's time in the Obama administration can be summed up as "lying and spying," former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell told Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this