3-year-old dies after car smashes into parked van where child was playing Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

SEATTLE -- A 3-year-old was killed when they were thrown from a van during a collision in the Madison Valley neighborhood of Seattle, police say.



The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday near Martin Luther King Jr Way and East John Street. The child was playing in a van parked on the street when another car smashed into the van, tossing the child from the vehicle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Newsflare - Published 2 days ago Five beached pilot whales rescued after being blow off course by storm in the Philippines 04:44 This is the heartwarming moment fishermen and their children rescued five adult pilot whales that were stranded on a beach. The locals were on the Asluman beach in Antique province, the Philippines when the youngsters noticed the creatures thrashing around in the shallows on July 30. They... You Might Like

Tweets about this