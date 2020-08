You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Corinth Schools confirm positive COVID-19 cases across all campuses



The Corinth School District says two more individuals - one at the middle school and one at the elementary school - tested positive for the coronavirus. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 7 hours ago Governor issues statewide mask mandate, delays school for some students



Gov. Tate Reeves has issued a statewide mask mandate and has pushed back the start of school for a handful of hot spot counties, including Hinds. Credit: WAPT Duration: 07:19 Published 15 hours ago Union To Hold Rally At Westlake District Food 4 Less After Nearly 30 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19



Nearly 30 grocery store workers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a Food 4 Less in the Westlake District, according to the workers union. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:34 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this