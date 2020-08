You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local woman wins $232,500 after receiving 465 robocalls from her bank



Local woman wins $232,500 after receiving 465 robocalls from her bank Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:55 Published 6 hours ago New York City debuts quarantine checkpoints



[NFA] New York City is putting up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that incoming travelers from 35 states with outbreaks comply with New York's 14-day quarantine mandate,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 6 hours ago Legislation calls for detailed COVID-19 closure reports



A bill introduced by Erie Co. republicans would require any employee to provide a detailed, written report justifying the closure. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this