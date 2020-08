You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At least 11 workers dead after crane crashes on them in Visakhapatnam shipyard



At least 11 workers were crushed to death after a huge crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a central government undertaking... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42 Published 5 days ago 9% of Meatpacking Workers Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19, CDC Reports



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says workers from facilities in 14 states have been affected. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published on July 9, 2020 New San Francisco Mural Pays Tribute To Hospital Workers During Coronavirus Lockdown



Kiet Do reports on new mural outside San Francisco's Zuni Cafe thanking hospital workers amid COVID-19 lockdown (6-22-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:07 Published on June 22, 2020

Tweets about this