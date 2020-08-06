Hip Hop Producer Detail Arrested by LA Sheriffs on Sexual Assault Charges Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Grammy winning music producer Detail, real name Noel Fisher, has been arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriffs as part of an investigation into “multiple” accusations of sexual assault, the department announced Wednesday night.



In a statement, the department said it it is investigating accusations related to incidents it said occurred between 2010 and 2018, and that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed 15 charges of sexual assault and 5 additional felony assault charges against Fisher.



An arrest warrant was issued against Fisher on July 31 and he was arrested on Wednesday. His bail is set at $6,290,000.



“Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the department said.



The identities of the accusers related to the charges have not been disclosed. However, in 2018 Fisher was accused of rape, and mental and physical abuse by two women who later secured restraining orders. Shortly after, singer Jessie Reyez accused Fisher of attempting to rape her in 2014, and singers Bebe Rexha and Tinashe accused him of similar conduct.



Fisher is best known for producing Beyonce Knowles’ Grammy-winning song “Drunk in Love” as well as her track “7/11.” He has also produced tracks for Ray J, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne and Jennifer Lopez among others.



Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.



Grammy winning music producer Detail, real name Noel Fisher, has been arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriffs as part of an investigation into "multiple" accusations of sexual assault, the department announced Wednesday night.In a statement, the department said it it is investigating accusations related to incidents it said occurred between 2010 and 2018, and that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has filed 15 charges of sexual assault and 5 additional felony assault charges against Fisher.An arrest warrant was issued against Fisher on July 31 and he was arrested on Wednesday. His bail is set at $6,290,000."Based on the nature of the allegations, SVB detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public's help in identifying any such victims," the department said.The identities of the accusers related to the charges have not been disclosed. However, in 2018 Fisher was accused of rape, and mental and physical abuse by two women who later secured restraining orders. Shortly after, singer Jessie Reyez accused Fisher of attempting to rape her in 2014, and singers Bebe Rexha and Tinashe accused him of similar conduct.Fisher is best known for producing Beyonce Knowles' Grammy-winning song "Drunk in Love" as well as her track "7/11." He has also produced tracks for Ray J, Akon, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne and Jennifer Lopez among others.Representatives for Fisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

