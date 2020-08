You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dozens of journalists resign from Hungary news site in protest



The removal of Hungary's top independent news portal's editor-in-chief prompts a walkout of more than 70 journalists. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago Index: More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked



Index: More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:33 Published 2 weeks ago Philippines press freedom: Major broadcaster denied a new license



Journalists say the network is being punished because of President Rodrigo Duterte's grievances, and the decision will further damage an already troubled nation. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this