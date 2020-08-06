Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion of Amazon Shares After Wealth Jumps

MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos



MacKenzie Scott Donates $1.7B to Charity After Split With Jeff Bezos Since divorcing the Amazon CEO last year, Scott has donated to over 100 organizations. They include nonprofits that center around.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Bezos Richer Than Ever



The economy is in a depression. However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased. CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person. This week, Bezos beat.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on July 2, 2020