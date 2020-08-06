Global  
 

Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion of Amazon Shares After Wealth Jumps

Newsmax Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The numbers are eye-popping: 1 million Amazon.com Inc. shares offloaded for more than $3.1 billion.
Jeff Bezos sells over $3.1 billion in Amazon shares

 Following tax deductions, the world's richest man will take home an estimated $2.4 billion, Forbes reported on Wednesday.
Zee News

Bezos just took his first post-COVID (stock) dump — and it’s worth $3.1B

Bezos just took his first post-COVID (stock) dump — and it’s worth $3.1B Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos unloaded $3.1 billion worth of company stock earlier this week, representing a little less than 2% of his personal stake in the ecommerce...
The Next Web

MacKenzie Scott has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her Amazon wealth since divorcing Jeff Bezos

MacKenzie Scott has already donated nearly $1.7 billion of her Amazon wealth since divorcing Jeff Bezos Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, whose ex-husband is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, announced on Tuesday that she’s...
The Verge


