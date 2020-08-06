|
|
|
Bezos Sells $3.1 Billion of Amazon Shares After Wealth Jumps
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The numbers are eye-popping: 1 million Amazon.com Inc. shares offloaded for more than $3.1 billion.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Bezos Richer Than Ever
The economy is in a depression.
However, Jeff Bezos' net worth has increased.
CNN reports that he's now worth nearly $172 billion, a new record for the world's richest person.
This week, Bezos beat..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
|
Amazon Pledges $2 Billion Investment in Clean Energy
Amazon Pledges $2 Billion
Investment in Clean Energy On Tuesday, Amazon
announced it will launch the
Climate Pledge Fund with the $2 billion. The fund will reportedly invest in
companies involved..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|