Unemployment Claims Rise for the First Time in 4 Months



For the first time in four months, the number of claims on unemployment benefits rose from the previous week as 1.42 million people filed for the first time. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Jobless claims rise for first time in nearly 4 months



The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting the labor market was stalling amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago