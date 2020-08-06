|
Man who escaped from Colorado prison 4 decades ago was living in New Mexico under fake name, FBI says
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Luis Archuleta was arrested by FBI authorities in New Mexico where he had been living for almost four decades under another name.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Mexico State in the United States
People Are Drinking Hand Sanitizer And Dying As A Result
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
"I Am Become Death": 75th Anniversary of the First Nuclear Explosion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Drinking Hand Sanitizer Leaves Three Dead, Three In Critical Condition, One Blind
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24Published
Colorado State in the western United States
Aurora, Colorado police chief to fight racial biasAurora, Colorado's new police chief is pledging to fight racial bias after the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain and the handcuffing of Black girls over the..
USATODAY.com
Aurora Police Chief Apologizes After Officers Handcuff Children on the GroundA widely shared video shows four children, two of them handcuffed, on the ground in a parking lot. Chief Vanessa Wilson of the Aurora Police Department said the..
NYTimes.com
Aurora police chief pledges changes in officer training after Black family’s terrifying encounterAurora, Colorado's police chief promises changes in officer training after a Black family's terrifying encounter with police. Eyewitness video shows four kids,..
CBS News
Colorado police apologise for detaining mother and childrenA black mother and four children - aged six to 17 - were mistakenly detained over a stolen vehicle.
BBC News
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, GomezFBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com
Jake Paul Had Guns on Display in YouTube Video Before FBI RaidJake Paul hasn't been low-key about showing off his weapons, and a casual display of 2 firearms in a recent video may have been a factor in the massive response..
TMZ.com
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
FBI searches California home of YouTube star Jake PaulMisdemeanor charges against Paul stemming from a June incident in Arizona were dropped, but police said they may refile pending the outcome of a federal..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this