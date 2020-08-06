Crystal Rogers disappearance: FBI takes over case of missing Kentucky mom, 5 years later

Oprah Winfrey Honors Breonna Taylor With Magazine Cover



CNN reports that for the first time in its 20-year history, Oprah will not be on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine. The media mogul turned over the cover to Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was killed in her own home by police in March. Winfrey revealed the cover on Instagram on Thursday, and says "We can't be silent." "Breonna Taylor. She was just like me. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970