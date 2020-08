Kellyanne Conway: Lockdowns Don't Work for Our Country or Students Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said shutdowns and lockdowns don't work, especially when it comes to getting children back to school. During a Thursday interview with Fox News' "America's Newsroom," the president's counselor stressed the importance of schools... 👓 View full article

