New York AG Letitia James Sues To Dissolve The NRA For "Fraud And Abuse"
The NRA is incorporated as a not-for-profit in New York, and is overseen by the AG's Charities Bureau, which has been investigating the pro-gun rights organization for months.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.