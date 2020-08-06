Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York AG Letitia James Sues To Dissolve The NRA For "Fraud And Abuse"

Gothamist Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
New York AG Letitia James Sues To Dissolve The NRA For Fraud And AbuseThe NRA is incorporated as a not-for-profit in New York, and is overseen by the AG's Charities Bureau, which has been investigating the pro-gun rights organization for months. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit

New York AG seeks to 'dissolve' NRA with lawsuit 02:12

 New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employees.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

New York AG seeks to dissolve NRA in new lawsuit

 New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that her office has filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and its leadership,...
FOXNews.com

New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure

 Letitia James seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association, which was founded in New York, amid corruption allegations.
NYTimes.com

New York AG seeks to shut down NRA in suit alleging financial crimes

 New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit seeking to disband the National Rifle Association, claiming its top officials diverted millions of...
CBS News


Tweets about this