Jerry Falwell Jr. apologizes for ‘hypocritical’ photo showing him at party with unzipped pants Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. has expressed regret over posting a photo of himself at a costume party on a yacht that some considered insulting and hypocritical. 👓 View full article

