Trump Suggests NRA Relocate To Texas After New York AG Files Lawsuit Against Them
Thursday, 6 August 2020 (
2 hours ago) 'I think the NRA should just move to Texas, and lead a very good and beautiful life'
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
52 minutes ago
[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the...
New York sues to break up the NRA 02:08
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
AG files suit to dissolve NRA
The New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the NRA, claiming leaders of the organization fraudulently used NRA funds for personal benefit.
Credit: WKTV Published 2 hours ago
N.Y. Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against NRA
Letitia James is seeking to put the gun advocacy organization out of business. The suit claims NRA executives diverted millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 4 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this