Video Credit: ANI - Published 4 days ago Baloch activists hold anti-Pak protest for human rights violations in Balochistan 02:24 The Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held a protest demonstration in Hannover city of Germany against recent brutal killings of five abducted Bugti tribesmen by the Punjab Police in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore. BRP Germany Chapter organised the rally and protested to highlight Pakistan Authority...