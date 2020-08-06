Global  
 

Debates commission denies Trump request for 4th debate

CBS News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The Trump campaign requested a fourth debate in early September to accommodate voters casting a ballot early.
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pentagon has 'no definitive cause' of Beirut blast

 The Pentagon continued to distance itself from President Donald Trump's comments that the massive explosion in Beruit earlier in the week may have been a..
USATODAY.com
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrived in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:42Published
New York sues to break up the NRA [Video]

New York sues to break up the NRA

[NFA] New York state's attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use. At the same time, the attorney general for Washington, D.C., filed suit against the NRA, alleging the misuse of charitable funds. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

