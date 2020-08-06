|
Trump falsely says Biden, a practicing Catholic, is "against God"
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
"Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy," Trump said of his opponent in Ohio.
