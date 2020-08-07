Global  
 

Hawaii to reinstate 14-day travel quarantine for traveling between islands

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Hawaii is reinstating its 14-day interisland travel quarantine amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, effective August 11 
