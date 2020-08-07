Hawaii to reinstate 14-day travel quarantine for traveling between islands
Friday, 7 August 2020 (
37 minutes ago) Hawaii is reinstating its 14-day interisland travel quarantine amid a new surge in coronavirus cases, effective August 11
